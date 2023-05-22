Cinedigm Rebrands to Cineverse

LOS ANGELES—Cinedigm Corp. has announced that it is rebranding itself to Cineverse to emphasize the fact that it is a global streaming technology and entertainment company with one of the world’s largest portfolios of owned and operated streaming channels.

“We have come a very long way from the Cinedigm of 10 years ago, which specialized in digital innovation within the cinema industry,” Chris McGurk, chairman and CEO of Cineverse, stated. “Today we officially turn the page to become Cineverse, a pure-play business in the exciting and dynamic streaming content and technology space. Our mission is to give audiences a level of access like never before to the vast universe of film and television entertainment through the power of our proprietary technology and the breadth of our content offerings. We plan to continue expanding our media library, currently at over 60,000 titles and growing rapidly, so that we have more compelling content and streaming channels to offer audiences than any other player in the entertainment business. Our recent investments and acquisitions have enabled us to become a leader across multiple entertainment genres, spanning Anime and Asian entertainment, to faith & family, horror, independent film and many other genres.”

“Having now fully moved beyond our legacy digital cinema business at the end of our last fiscal year ended March 31, 2023, we believe a new company name more accurately reflects our business and brand as it stands today – a leading brand at the intersection of entertainment and innovation,” McGurk added.

Along with the corporate name change to Cineverse Corp., the Company’s stock symbol will also change from CIDM to CNVS; its shares will commence trading on the NASDAQ Capital Market under the new stock symbol “CNVS” at the market opening on May 23, 2023. All stock trading, filings and market-related information will be reported under the new stock symbol going forward.