Chyron highlights SHOUT social media application

First introduced at the 2012 NAB Show and making its Latin American debut at SET, SHOUT is a stand-alone software application that enables broadcasters to bring social media commentary into their live broadcasts quickly and easily.

SHOUT gives one or more users the ability to monitor, select, adjust, and route social media conversations to broadcast graphics systems either for on-air playback or for storage as data files for later use. Multiple instances of SHOUT running across a facility can be used simultaneously by different staff members to view content and moderate the same playback list. Users can add, remove, and authenticate multiple social media accounts, each of which has its own playback controller, playback-style settings, and filters, as well as an automated find-and-replace feature that defines words and phrases that will be automatically replaced with new text.