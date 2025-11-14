FCC Updates Agenda for November Open Meeting

WASHINGTON—The Federal Communications Commission has released an updated agenda for its Open Meeting on Thursday, November 20, 2025, which is scheduled to commence at 10:30 a.m. in the Commission Meeting Room of the Federal Communications Commission, 45 L Street, N.E., Washington, D.C.

As previously reported, the meeting will include important votes on proposals to sell more C-Band spectrum and changes in the agency's cybersecurity policies .

The draft Notice of Proposed Rulemaking for the C-Band proposals is available here.

The FCC described the items tentatively on the agenda as follows:

“Freeing Up Large Swath of Upper C-band Frequencies” (GN Docket No. 25-59). The Commission will consider a Notice of Proposed Rulemaking that explores options for reconfiguring the Upper C-band (3.98 GHz to 4.2 GHz) in the contiguous United States, in furtherance of Congress’ direction in the One Big Beautiful Bill Act.

“Modernizing Telecommunications Relay Services” (CG Docket No. 03-123); Speech-to-Speech and Internet Protocol (IP), Speech-to-Speech Telecommunications Relay Services (CG Docket No. 08-15). The Commission will consider a Notice of Proposed Rulemaking that would seek comment on terminating the mandatory status of TTY-based relay service for state-based TRS programs; facilitate the transition of analog TRS users to Internet-based forms of TRS; propose and seek comment on recognizing IP STS as a compensable form of TRS; explore certifying a national analog relay provider; and seek comment on streamlining TRS provider certification and data collection processes, updating or eliminating obsolete rules, and closing an outdated docket.

“Delete, Delete, Delete” (GN Docket No. 25-133). The Commission will consider as part of the Delete, Delete, Delete proceeding a Direct Final Rule that would move to delete approximately 21 rules and requirements that have sunset by operation of law; govern an expired event; regulate an obsolete technology; are no longer used in practice by the FCC or licensees; or are otherwise duplicative, outdated, or unnecessary.

“Protecting the Nation’s Communications Systems from Cybersecurity Threats” (PS Docket No. 22-329). The Commission will consider an Order on Reconsideration that advances an agile and collaborative approach to protecting the nation from cyberattacks by rescinding an unlawful and ineffective January 2025 Declaratory Ruling and NPRM.

The meeting will be webcast at: www.fcc.gov/live. Open captioning will be provided as well as a text only version on the FCC website.