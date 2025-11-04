FCC Releases Tentative Agenda for November Open Meeting

WASHINGTON—Despite the ongoing government shutdown, Federal Communications Commission Chairman Brendan Carr has announced a tentative agenda for the agency’s previously scheduled November 20, 2025 open meeting .

Earlier this week Carr and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer traded barbs over the shutdown and the FCC on social media. “You should end the Schumer Shutdown-which is imposing real pain on American families-rather than nonsense posting,” Carr said in a post on X. “You should open the government, rather than using Americans' pain to pander to your far left flank.”

Carr made the comments after Schumer posted , “Maybe I should file a complaint with the FCC against the Trump White House for editing his unhinged ‘60 Minutes’ interview,” and complained that the complaint could use “the exact same language Trump lodged against Vice President Harris.”

That prompted Carr to say the shutdown means "your frivolous filing could not be processed by the FCC" and blame Schumer for the shutdown.

As previously reported, the meeting will include important votes on proposals to sell more C-band spectrum and changes in the agencies cybersecurity policies.

The draft Notice of Proposed Rulemaking for the C-band proposals is available here.

The FCC described the items tentatively on the agenda as follows:

"Freeing Up Large Swath of Upper C-band Frequencies – The Commission will consider a Notice of Proposed Rulemaking that explores options for reconfiguring the Upper C-band (3.98 GHz to 4.2 GHz) in the contiguous United States, in furtherance of Congress’ direction in the One Big Beautiful Bill Act. (GN Docket No. 25-59)

"Modernizing Telecommunications Relay Services – The Commission will consider a Notice of Proposed Rulemaking that would seek comment on terminating the mandatory status of TTY-based relay service for state-based TRS programs; facilitate the transition of analog TRS users to Internet-based forms of TRS; propose and seek comment on recognizing IP STS as a compensable form of TRS; explore certifying a national analog relay provider; and seek comment on streamlining TRS provider certification and data collection processes, updating or eliminating obsolete rules, and closing an outdated docket. (CG Docket Nos. 03-123, 08-15)

"Delete, Delete, Delete – The Commission will consider as part of the Delete, Delete, Delete proceeding a Direct Final Rule that would move to delete approximately 21 rules and requirements that have sunset by operation of law; govern an expired event; regulate an obsolete technology; are no longer used in practice by the FCC or licensees; or are otherwise duplicative, outdated, or unnecessary. (GN Docket No. 25-133)

"Protecting the Nation’s Communications Systems from Cybersecurity Threats – The Commission will consider an Order on Reconsideration that advances an agile and collaborative approach to protecting the nation from cyberattacks by rescinding an unlawful and ineffective January 2025 Declaratory Ruling and NPRM. (PS Docket No. 22-329)"