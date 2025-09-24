FCC Updates Agenda for Sept. 30 Open Commission Meeting

WASHINGTON—The Federal Communications Commission has released an updated agenda for its Open Meeting on Tuesday, September 30, 2025.

The agenda includes a vote on proposals for “a Notice of Proposed Rulemaking that would advance the Commission’s quadrennial regulatory review of its broadcast ownership rules and seek public comment on whether, given the current state of the media marketplace, it should retain, modify, or eliminate any of these rules.”

The agency has not yet released materials relating to the Open Meeting and the various items on the agenda, including the NPR for the ownership review.

The FCC described the items on the agenda as follows:

Accelerating Wireline Infrastructure Buildout (WC Docket No. 25-253)

SUMMARY: The Commission will consider a Notice of Inquiry that would examine whether state and local statutes, regulations, and legal requirements have an unlawful prohibitive effect on the provision of wireline telecommunications services, particularly through the imposition of excessive delays and fees that impede infrastructure deployments and disincentivize investments in them.

Freeing Wireless Infrastructure from Unlawful Regulatory Burdens (WT Docket No. 25-276)

The Commission will consider a Notice of Proposed Rulemaking that advances its Build America Agenda by seeking comment on reforms that would free towers and other wireless infrastructure from unlawful regulatory burdens imposed at the state and local level.

Phone Jamming Solutions in Non-Federal Correctional Facilities (GN Docket No. 13-111)

SUMMARY: The Commission will consider a Third Further Notice of Proposed Rulemaking seeking comment on removing regulatory barriers to deployment and viability of existing and developing technologies that combat contraband wireless device use in correctional facilities.

Modernizing Broadcast Ownership Rules (MB Docket No. 22-459)

The Commission will consider a Notice of Proposed Rulemaking that would advance the Commission’s quadrennial regulatory review of its broadcast ownership rules and seek public comment on whether, given the current state of the media marketplace, it should retain, modify, or eliminate any of these rules.

Deleting Obsolete and Duplicative Wireline Rules (GN Docket No. 25-133)

SUMMARY: The Commission will consider as part of the In re: Delete, Delete, Delete proceeding a Direct Final Rule that would move to delete nearly 400 primarily wireline-related rules and requirements that govern obsolete technology, are duplicative, and are no longer used in practice. These rules pertain to a wide variety of now-defunct topics including regulatory reporting requirements, distinctions between wireline carriers that are no longer applied, technology that has been eclipsed, and dates pertaining to pricing, universal service, pilot programs, and equipment requirements that have long ago passed.

Modernizing the E-Rate Program for Schools and Libraries (WC Docket No. 13-184)

SUMMARY: The Commission will consider a Declaratory Ruling that would align E-Rate eligibility with section 254 of the Communications Act of 1934, as amended, and clarify that the provision of Wi-Fi, or other similar access point technologies, including the equipment needed to provide such service, on school buses is ineligible for E-Rate funding.

Addressing the Homework Gap through the E-Rate Program (WC Docket No. 21-31)

SUMMARY: The Commission will consider an Order on Reconsideration that grants a petition for reconsideration and finds that section 254 of the Communications Act of 1934, as amended, does not permit the funding of off-premises use of Wi-Fi hotspots and Internet services and makes them ineligible for E-Rate support.

The Open Meeting is scheduled to commence at 10:30 a.m. in the Commission Meeting Room of the Federal Communications Commission, 45 L Street, N.E., Washington, D.C.

Open Meetings are streamed live at www.fcc.gov/live and on the FCC’s YouTube channel.