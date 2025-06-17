Sinclair’s Louis Libin Tapped for FCC WRC Advisory Council

TORONTO—The North American Broadcasters Association said board member Louis Libin, VP of spectrum engineering and strategies at One Media Technologies/Sinclair, has been named by the Federal Communications Commission to its 2027 World Radio Communications Conference Advisory Council (WRC-27 WAC).

The WRC-27 WAC provides the FCC with advice, technical support and recommended proposals for the 2027 World Radiocommunication Conference, as well as helping to identify public/private sector priorities and objectives and gathering the data necessary to formulate meaningful recommendations for these objectives, NABA said.

Libin was tapped for this role based on considerable expertise and experience in International Telecommunications Union matters, NABA said. He will step down from his seat on NABA’s board of directors and will be succeeded by Sinclair President of Technology Del Parks, a 50-year veteran of the broadcast business.

“This is a significant role for Louis and the interests of broadcasting, and while we will miss his work with the NABA Board, we look forward to his continued involvement at the Committee level,” NABA Director-General Rebecca Hanson said. “Del will make an excellent addition to the NABA board. He is actively engaged in a variety of projects at the cutting edge of broadcast technology.”

NABA is a nonprofit association of broadcasting organizations in the United States, Mexico and Canada committed to advancing the interests of broadcasters at home and abroad. It is a member of the World Broadcasting Unions (WBU).