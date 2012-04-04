Chief Entertainment selects BTS
Australian media company Chief has purchased a Broadcast Traffic Systems (BTS) channel management system, supplied by Magna Systems and Engineering. The BTS application will be used to manage the scheduling of Chief’s broadcasting output and is slated for full operation early in 2012.
The BTS features selected by Chief include processes that help automate the scheduling process so reducing user workload and reducing errors.
The latest product and technology information
Future US's leading brands bring the most important, up-to-date information right to your inbox