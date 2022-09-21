Captionmax, NCC Relaunch Under 3Play Media Brand Following Acquisition

BOSTON—3Play Media, a provider of video accessibility services, including captioning, subtitling and audio description, announced today that as part of its acquisition of Captionmax, a provider of live and recorded captioning, localization, and audio description, it has been fully integrated into the 3Play Media brand. National Captioning Canada (NCC), the largest live captioning provider in Canada and a subsidiary of Captionmax, was also acquired and has been rebranded as 3Play Media Canada, the company said.

“We are thrilled to bring Captionmax and NCC into the 3Play Media family. From the very beginning, it was clear that all 3 of our businesses were aligned around a few critical values: delivering peace of mind, meeting our customers where they are, and being trusted advisors in the space of media accessibility. This shared DNA enables us to deliver the most robust media accessibility platform on the market today and has exciting ramifications for our customers, particularly those in the media and enterprise sectors, including Canada, where we are able to deepen our expertise and relationships,” Josh Miller, co-founder and co-CEO, 3Play Media said. “With all our collective capabilities under the 3Play Media umbrella, no other company in the market can deliver the scale and reliability of the 3Play offering, cementing our position as the leader in quality media accessibility services in North America.”

With the integration, 3Play Media says it now offers “the widest breadth of offerings for media accessibility services in North America,” providing closed captioning, live captioning, transcription, broadcast scripting, audio description, subtitling & translation services, and an interactive media player. The brand integration’s first phase includes the launch of a partner program and the addition of post-production tools like voice artist audio description, expert caption styling, and broadcast scripting to the 3Play platform.

“By incorporating Captionmax into the 3Play Media brand, we are now able to deliver a high-end, highly customizable and scalable solution for post-production and broadcast live services to our media clients,” Chris Antunes, co-founder and co-CEO, 3Play Media, said. “For the first time, all the tools broadcasters and post-production studios need will be available in a centralized, platform-based solution, allowing 3Play Media to provide the most innovative solutions to support the media and entertainment industry.”

3Play Media Canada will remain focused exclusively on the Canadian market, providing the region with its own business development and account teams that understand the inherent needs of Canadian broadcasters, corporate entities, government agencies, and educational institutions.

“3Play Media Canada will continue to follow the path set by NCC for more than 30 years when it started delivering accessibility solutions to Canadian broadcasters,” said Melina Nathanail, President of 3Play Media Canada. “Having run NCC as a family business for that period of time, I couldn’t be more excited to adopt the 3Play brand, joining a team that feels like a family and has the same passion for accessibility that has driven us all these years to deliver the best to the Canadian market.”

“The synergies between 3Play Media and Captionmax - and how both of our customer bases benefit from this relationship - are obvious, making the rebrand a natural transition,” Truck Morrison, SVP of Corporate Development, 3Play Media, said. “3Play’s deep expertise in technology-driven accessibility at scale combined with our own history with live broadcast creates a compelling, complete media solution that cements 3Play as the most robust media accessibility provider in North America.”