British Basketball League, NBC Sports Regional Networks Sign Broadcast Rights Deal

LONDON—NBC Sports Regional Networks and the British Basketball League have inked a media rights deal that will bring basketball action of the league’s 2023-24 season to the San Francisco Bay Area, Chicago and Philadelphia markets.

“This deal between NBC Sports Regional Networks and the British Basketball League signifies a major step forward for our league,” said league CEO Aaron Radion. “Bringing the excitement of British basketball to fans across these regions gives us an opportunity to welcome new fans into our League and showcase our world-class talent –a number of whom hail from American colleges—to new audiences.”

Two weekly games, each Thursday and Friday during the season, will appear on NBC Sports Bay Area, NBC Sports California, NBC Sports Chicago and NBC Sports Philadelphia. Coverage of league play kicks off today with a game between the Leicester Riers and Surrey Scorchers,

Men’s and Women’s tentpole events, including the 2024 Basketball League Trophy Finals, Jan. 27-28; the 2024 British Basketball League All-Star Game, March 17; and the 2024 British Basketball League Playoff Finals, May 19; are covered under the deal. The regional sports networks also will present other programming, such as the new “UNBEATABLE” magazine show.

“As the CEO of the League and a former NBC Universal employee, I am incredibly proud of this partnership because I know the opportunities this gives our organization, and British basketball, to reach new fans,” added Radion.