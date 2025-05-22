BMG Taps Grass Valley for New DC NOC

Broadcast Management Group (BMG), a U.S.-based video production company is integrating Grass Valley solutions integrated across operations at BMG’s new centralized cloud Network Operations Center (NOC), in Washington, D.C. The new NOC has been built to support BMG’s managed services and live production clients, adding to its first Cloud Broadcast Center and fleet of REMI mobile units built between 2021 and 2025.

BMG is a full-service global broadcast media company that provides a wide range of managed services to networks, film studios, agencies and corporations, and provides live production services for large-scale news, sports, music, and entertainment events. The company began renovating its new NOC facility in August 2024 and is now in the process of installing the systems and technology for its data center, master control, media asset management, transmissions, insert studio, post-production, and video and audio control rooms.

BMG is using Grass Valley’s AMPP, a virtualized open media production platform that powers production workflows for Paramount, CBS, and Warner Bros. Discovery. As a key part of the Grass Valley Media Universe, AMPP combines the reliability of traditional broadcast with the agility of software to enable seamless, scalable, high-performance workflows across live production, content management, automation, and distribution, the company said.

“As our company enters its 20th year of business, I am incredibly excited to develop the first cloud Network Operations Center,” said Todd Mason, BMG’s Chief Executive Officer, explaining that the project continues the company’s commitment to provide the highest quality production services. “Grass Valley’s technology offers us the performance, scalability, and flexibility we need to meet our clients’ evolving production requirements. Standardizing on Grass Valley solutions allows us to right-size every production, whether it’s a fully remote setup or hybrid configuration, all while ensuring broadcast-grade quality.”

The deployment comprises Grass Valley’s Kayenne K-Frame production switchers, LDX 135 cameras, and will soon include the AMPP platform, including the Framelight X asset management system and other AMPP applications.

“Extending our partnership has allowed us to deliver the best-of-breed production switchers, cameras, and control systems that BMG was looking for to drive this remarkable new NOC,” said Alex Keighley, Sr. VP of Sales – Americas at Grass Valley. “AMPP offers true economies of scale from an infrastructure perspective leveraging software-based solutions via COTS hardware. This enables BMG to further enhance its capabilities in delivering truly customized, world-class production solutions to its varied client base. We’re delighted to continue our technical partnership on such a pioneering project.”

Implementation of the technical systems is currently in progress, with BMG aiming to onboard its first AMPP customer by the end of June. The deployment will allow BMG to serve enterprise clients with efficient, remote-enabled productions from its D.C. NOC and OB fleet, eliminating traditional geographic and logistical barriers.

Grass VAlley says the deployment marks the company’s growing presence in the corporate and enterprise broadcast market, where BMG’s clientele includes global brands across financial services, healthcare, hospitality, and media.