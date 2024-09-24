Blackbird's elevate.io Surpasses 10K Verified Users

LONDON—Blackbird plc, a provider of the Blackbird cloud video platform and developer of the online collaborative video editing and content creation platform, elevate.io, says elevate.io has surpassed 10,000 verified users following marketing campaigns in strategic, targeted locations around the world.

elevate.io, is Blackbird’s new online video editing and content creation platform built using Blackbird technology for the fast-growing creator economy. It has been in general release since March 2024 and, despite a rapid surge in sign-ups and usage, elevate.io has performed with 100% uptime and scaled easily, Blackbird said.

“It is tremendously exciting to see this early success which supports our belief in elevate.io and the vast appetite for online and collaborative video editing tools, said Blackbird CEO Ian McDonough. "As we execute our product led growth strategy, we are really encouraged to see our marketing efforts tapping into this wall of latent demand.”