Blackbird's elevate.io Surpasses 10K Verified Users
Cloud production platform reaches milestone after six months on the market
LONDON—Blackbird plc, a provider of the Blackbird cloud video platform and developer of the online collaborative video editing and content creation platform, elevate.io, says elevate.io has surpassed 10,000 verified users following marketing campaigns in strategic, targeted locations around the world.
elevate.io, is Blackbird’s new online video editing and content creation platform built using Blackbird technology for the fast-growing creator economy. It has been in general release since March 2024 and, despite a rapid surge in sign-ups and usage, elevate.io has performed with 100% uptime and scaled easily, Blackbird said.
“It is tremendously exciting to see this early success which supports our belief in elevate.io and the vast appetite for online and collaborative video editing tools, said Blackbird CEO Ian McDonough. "As we execute our product led growth strategy, we are really encouraged to see our marketing efforts tapping into this wall of latent demand.”
Get the TV Tech Newsletter
The professional video industry's #1 source for news, trends and product and tech information. Sign up below.
Tom has covered the broadcast technology market for the past 25 years, including three years handling member communications for the National Association of Broadcasters followed by a year as editor of Video Technology News and DTV Business executive newsletters for Phillips Publishing. In 1999 he launched digitalbroadcasting.com for internet B2B portal Verticalnet. He is also a charter member of the CTA's Academy of Digital TV Pioneers. Since 2001, he has been editor-in-chief of TV Tech (www.tvtech.com), the leading source of news and information on broadcast and related media technology and is a frequent contributor and moderator to the brand’s Tech Leadership events.