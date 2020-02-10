Weekday on-air personalities Lauren McCoy (left), Kevan Smith, Fred Hickman, Laverne McGee, Anthony Amey and Rarione Maniece.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.—Black News Channel, the nation’s only African-American news network, launched today, Feb. 10, from its state-of-the-art network operations center in Tallahassee, Fla., and bureaus around the country.

“The launch of Black News Channel will be not only historic, but also transformational,” said CEO and co-founder Bob Brillante. “We will shed more light on the stories that demonstrate our commonality, rather than those that highlight our differences.”

Morning news with Kevan Smith, Lauren McCoy and Rarione Maniece.

The news channel will collaborate with the National Newspaper Publishers Association (NNPA), which represents African-American newspapers around the country. The relationship gives BNC access to stories not covered by other news organizations. BNC also has partnered with Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) to offer internships to aspiring young journalists, the news channel said.

“I have traveled around the country participating in interviews, serving on panel discussions and sharing BNC’s mission and commitment to telling a more complete story of the African-American community,” said BNC chairman and co-founder J.C. Watts Jr. “There is growing interest and anticipation about the Black News Channel, as well as a palpable level of excitement about our launch.”

Evening news with Fred Hickman and Laverne McGee.

BNC currently can be seen on Spectrum, XFinity X-1 Platform and Dish Network. Plans call for availability on Sling, Vizio Smart TVs, Xumo and Roku Channel. Together, the platforms will bring BNC to more than 100 million homes.

More information about BNC is available on the news network’s website.