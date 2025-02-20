Benjamin Desbois Returns to Telestream as New Chief Growth and Strategy Officer

NEVADA City, Calif.—Telestream has appointed Benjamin Desbois as its new Chief Growth and Strategy Officer. The announcement marks Desbois’s return to the company and “marks a pivotal moment for Telestream's innovation roadmap,” the company said, adding that “Benjamin’s return signals a strengthened focus on customer transformation with Telestream’s next-generation offerings.”

"I am incredibly enthusiastic about the future of this iconic company and the opportunity to lead such an exceptional team," stated Benjamin. "Telestream is known for delivering leading media solutions and an outstanding customer experience that consistently sets the industry standard. I am both humbled and invigorated by the chance to collaborate with some of the most talented individuals in M&E, turning out solutions that propel customer success and spur innovation."

Desbois comes to Telestream after serving as chief operating officer for Backlight, a provider of media production and analysis software. Before leaving Telstream as its Chief Revenue Officer in 2023, Debois had also held leadership roles at Avid Technology, and Dalet, where he built a reputation for visionary leadership, deep media workflow expertise, and relentless focus on aligning strategy with customer success. His ability to bridge technology and business needs has consistently driven growth and industry advancements.

“Benjamin is highly regarded within the M&E industry, bringing a deep understanding of our products and channels, along with the expertise needed to develop strategic product plans that capitalize on our extensive domain knowledge," said founding CEO, Dan Castles. "In an industry where relationships are crucial, Benjamin’s credibility and extensive network will play a pivotal role in advancing Telestream’s mission to provide modern solutions tailored to industry needs.”

Desbois’ addition marks a continued retooling of Telestream’s leadership team after founder Dan Castles returned as its CEO in 2024.