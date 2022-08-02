Bell to Launch 8 Gig Service in September

MONTRÉAL—Bell announced that it is set to deliver the fastest Internet speeds in North America of any major provider with the introduction of services with symmetrical speeds of up to 8Gbps.

Bell already bills itself as offering the fastest speeds in Canada of any major provider with a 3Gdps service. With the introduction of even faster symmetrical speeds of up to 8Gbps in select areas of Toronto starting in September, Bell reported that its pure fiber Internet will have download speeds five times faster than cable technology and upload speeds 250 times faster than cable technology.

Bell also will bring Wi-Fi 6E in the home this fall, the fastest Wi-Fi technology available

"We're thrilled to be launching North America's fastest Internet speeds and Wi-Fi technology,” said Blaik Kirby, group President, Consumer and Small & Medium Business, Bell. “With download and upload speeds of up to 8 gigabits per second, and the availability of gigabit plus speeds with Wi-Fi 6E, we are making consuming content at home even better for our customers, allowing them to do more of what they want online, even faster."

In a period with many customers have multiple devices connected in their home, Bell’s unlimited pure fiber package will also introduce a new Giga Hub modem with Wi-Fi 6E compatibility and gigabit plus speeds.

Wi-Fi 6E is the next phase of Wi-Fi advancement, enabling faster speeds and lower latency when used with a compatible device and allows customers to work, learn, video chat, stream and game online on any or all of their household devices simultaneously, the company said.

The new Giga Hub enabling Wi-Fi 6E will be available for customers in Ontario and Québec starting this Fall and later expanding to other provinces.

Bell is undertaking its most aggressive fiber buildout ever in 2022, with plans to reach up to 900,000 more homes and businesses across much of Canada with direct fiber connections. That effort is part of a two-year capital expenditure program of almost $10 billion, now in its second year, to accelerate the rollout of its broadband fiber, 5G and rural networks.