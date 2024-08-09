TV Tech's Weekly Product Wrap-Up

Missed any of our recent product news? Here is TV Tech's weekly wrap-up of new products, services and deployments we published in our newsletter between August 5 to August 9. The stories are listed from the newest on Friday August 2, day by day back to our stories from Monday August 5.

Telemundo Takes VR Studio Tech from Miami to the Paris Olympics

Telemundo's virtual reality studio in Miami uses Unreal Engine and Chyron to provide a "photo-realistic look" that shows small details of the Paris landscape like the "wind in the trees".

Haivision To Feature Live Video Contribution at IBC 2024

The company will show the latest developments in its live contribution ecosystem.

Imaginario AI To Demo Video Indexing, Search, Curation At IBC 2024

The company will show its multimodal artificial intelligence solution in the AI Tech Zone.

Get the TV Tech Newsletter The professional video industry's #1 source for news, trends and product and tech information. Sign up below. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

AI: The Unsung Hero of Olympic Sports

Can AI sustain Olympic revenue during and between Games?

A New Take on Reflectors: Cine Reflect Lighting Systems

The need for better tools has inspired lighting innovation.

Disney+ Launches Nat Geo Immersive Environment for Apple Vision Pro

Disney+ has announced that subscribers to the streaming service can now experience a new immersive environment from National Geographic with the Disney+ app on Apple Vision Pro.

Wheatstone to Showcase Blade 4 at IBC 2024

The expanded capabilities of the 4th generation AoIP Blade 4 include high speed transport protocol to routable audio codecs, audio processing, scripting, and studio control in 1RU.

Telos Alliance To Feature Next Generation AERO DTV Audio Processors At IBC Show

The AERO.20, AERO.200 and AERO.2400 include new features like AoIP support via AES67.

Finding The ‘Boun-dairies’ For AI In Media

TV channels are using AI-generated presenters to read the news. The question is, will we trust them?

M&E’s Embrace of AI Dampens Potential for Damage Mitigation

Amid the hype, industry struggles to establish guidance and guardrails.

Google TV Streamer Launches at $99.99

The new Google TV Streamer offers an AI-powered, personalized 4K HDR streaming with Dolby Vision Dolby Atmos and a smart home experience.

2024 IBC Show to Focus on AI, Business and Tech Innovation

IBC President Michael Crimp previews the upcoming gathering.

Mediaproxy To Show AI-Powered Captioning, Transcription for LogServer At IBC 2024

LogServer now supports AI-Media Technologies LEXI Recorded and Skyline Communications DataMiner.

Kramer Buys ZeeVee To Expand AVoIP Portfolio

ZeeVee’s expertise in AVoIP will expand Kramer’s product lineup and accelerate growth.

EVS Invests in TinkerList

EVS becomes a shareholder in the broadcast software provider as part of its strategy of offering simplified live production solutions.

XR Extreme Reach, Roku Expand Streaming Ad Partnership

The expanded collaboration allows advertisers to link all ads on the Roku platform to performance outcomes.

Arkona, Manifold Partner To Show EASY-IP At IBC 2024

EASY-IP combines arkona’s BLADE//runner and manifold’s CLOUD routing, processing and multiview tool.