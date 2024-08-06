2024 IBC Show to Focus on AI, Business and Tech Innovation

The 2024 IBC Show runs Sept. 13-16 at the RAI Amsterdam. TVBEurope Content Director Jenny Priestley recently talked with IBC President Michael Crimp about what to expect.

TVBEurope: What are the key themes of IBC2024, and why have you chosen them?

Michael Crimp: We have three core themes which form a thread that runs through all aspects of IBC2024, including the IBC Conference, the show floor theatres, new show features and partner initiatives taking place at the RAI. They are: Transformative Technology, Shifting Business Models, and People and Purpose.

We’ve kept these key pillars in place to maintain a structure and help visitors navigate their show experience, with each theme representing a critical focus area for the industry. Transformative Technology has always been at the core of IBC and is exemplified by the innovation on display across our exhibition halls and through the IBC Innovation Awards, Technical Papers Programme, and the Accelerator Media Innovation Programme.

Similarly, IBC has always championed industry evolution as the media technology sector has had to adapt amid changing consumer behaviors, new ways of working, and challenging economic conditions—making Shifting Business Models an essential theme that impacts every conversation at the show. The People and Purpose pillar is just as pivotal, enabling the entire IBC community to play an active role in positive change, including attracting and retaining the next generation of talent and fostering skills development, improving sustainability, and promoting diversity, equality and inclusion.

TVBE: This year’s show features an AI Tech Zone. Why did you choose to highlight AI in that way?

MC: AI is everywhere in the industry, and is demonstrating hugely exciting potential in media and entertainment. As AI rapidly evolves, and technology pioneers and media companies move beyond the experimentation stages to real-world applications, we are providing a central hub to showcase how AI is impacting our sector’s future. We know that media brands and tech providers are looking to step beyond hype cycles and talk about real, proven use cases.

TVBE: What will we see in the AI Tech Zone?

|MC: The AI Tech Zone, powered by European Broadcasting Union, will act as a focal point for AI providers, content creators and solution vendors showcasing how AI can meet specific industry needs. On the AI Tech Zone Stage, its sponsor, Wasabi Technologies, will lead a session which will look at how advanced AI algorithms automatically tag content libraries with rich metadata for a range of uses. Over at the AI Networking Zone, sponsored by DOT Group, the media and entertainment community can connect and engage around AI issues and meet some of the most innovative players championing AI in media.

TVBE: Tell us more about IBC’s first AI Media Production Lab.

MC: Alongside showcasing new products and pioneering AI thought leaders at IBC2024, we want to play an active role in fuelling its development via our hugely successful Accelerator Media Innovation Programme. The AI Media Production Lab project covers three project streams: Generative AI in Action, AI Audience Validation Assistant, and Changing the Game: Predictive Generative AI, which set out to pioneer new, real-world use cases of AI within media production. The aims include improving creativity in storytelling, deepening audience engagement, and harnessing real-time predictive analytics to personalize live sports viewing. The projects are being powered by world-leading innovators including Verizon, the RAI, ITV, and Vodafone, among many others.

TVBE: How are new technologies like AI bringing new exhibitors and attendees to IBC?

MC: Leading-edge innovation across areas such as cloud, AI, 5G, XR, and immersive tech are expanding both IBC’s exhibitor and visitor bases, as media and entertainment draws on new and emerging technology segments. Over 150 first-time exhibitors will be in attendance at this year’s show. With continued convergence between broadcast and pro AV sectors, we’re also hosting a new AV Speed Pitch Event—in partnership with the AV User Group—to enable technology providers to showcase their latest innovations with non-media audiences across retail, finance and other sectors.

TVBE: The immersive tech space has expanded into two halls this year. How will that be reflected in the Conference program?

MC: Immersive tech is one of six essential topics covered in the content program at IBC2024, with Conference sessions from industry leaders including, “How are games impacting the media ecosystem?” and “What does human-machine collaboration mean for the future of content and creativity?” These sessions will cover the evolution of immersive technologies like AR, VR, and metaverse while exploring cutting-edge interactive content experiences of the future.

TVBE: What are the aims of the Conference this year?

MC: The IBC Conference provides an exclusive deep-dive into the most pressing market issues and trends in media, entertainment, and technology—sharing fresh insights, sparking change, and connecting people. This year, we have a hugely exciting line-up of speakers and key thinkers from major organizations, including Sky, Orange, Virgin Media O2, BBC Studios, WPP, BEIN Media, Olympic Channel, Viaplay, Paramount, and ITV.

TVBE: What are some notable speakers?

MC: We have over 325 speakers lined up across an expanded content offering so there really will be a session for everybody. The IBC Conference kicks off with Benedict Evans, the internationally renowned media and technology analyst who has worked with Orange, Channel 4 and NBCUniversal, giving a keynote on “Navigating a Changing Media Landscape.” For those interested in sports entertainment in this year of huge sporting events, “Olympics 2024: Technology to broadcast beyond expectations” will look at tech developments that are transforming coverage of the Olympics and raising the bar in live sport production and distribution.

TVBE: Why are the Accelerator Projects that have been running over the past few months so important to IBC?

MC: Bringing together dynamic media and technology pioneers to address the critical industry challenges of today and tomorrow is at the core of everything IBC stands for. The IBC Accelerator Media Innovation Programme has built huge momentum since its inception in 2019, and we have seen more major media players from around the globe than ever coming to pitch ideas this year.

One particularly exciting project within such a major global election year is “Design Your Weapons in the Fight Against Disinformation,” championed by the BBC, CBS News, Associated Press, Channel 4 and Al Jazeera amongst other leading media companies. The project aims to help news organizations address the challenges and abuses of disinformation and misrepresentation in media—working to establish real-world solutions and effective interventions to combat fake news and strengthen content authentication processes.

TVBE: What do you hope attendees and exhibitors will take away from IBC2024?

MC: IBC2024 is an opportunity for attendees and exhibitors alike to play an active role in redefining the future of media technology, and experience new innovations coming to life. Business models and consumer trends are evolving at breakneck speed—IBC2024 is the place to be if you want to stay ahead of the curve and seize new opportunities. l

For more information, visit www.ibc.org.