EVS Invests in TinkerList

Live video production tech provider EVS has made an investment in TinkerList, a Belgian company that offers solutions for making live broadcasting more intuitive, reliable, and productive.

As part of the deal, TinkerList's SaaS products will be integrated into EVS's asset management and flexible control room solutions, broadening the scope of EVS’s offering to customers worldwide.

EVS reported that the transaction value, including capital increase and loans, represents a total investment of below EUR 3 million ($3.28 million).

The deal follows a deal by EVS to acquire MOG Technologies , which expand EVS’ market reach and further support the extension of EVS’ MediaCeption workflows.

TinkerList developed Cuez, which it bills as the world’s first first cloud-based rundown management system. Cuez is a web application and automation system designed to connect seamlessly with a wide variety of production devices in ways that improve production efficiency.

"This investment will allow us to further extend the scope of our application to increase its relevance across a wider set of productions, while maintaining the same level of simplicity in usage,” explained Erik Hauters, CEO of TinkerList. “The strengthened partnership will help us to expand globally, thanks to EVS’s direct and indirect worldwide footprint. Moreover, this investment from a solid broadcast leader demonstrates the sustainability of our company."

"We are very proud to become a shareholder in such a promising and innovative company that re-invents the way to produce live content,” added Serge Van Herck, CEO of EVS. “EVS now owns an important minority stake in Tinkerlist, allowing the team to remain independent and autonomous while supporting their growth and ambitions."

Get the TV Tech Newsletter The professional video industry's #1 source for news, trends and product and tech information. Sign up below. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

TinkerList's SaaS products will be integrated into EVS's asset management and flexible control room solutions, broadening the scope of EVS’s offering to customers worldwide.