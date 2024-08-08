Imaginario AI To Demo Video Indexing, Search, Curation At IBC 2024

LONDON—Imaginario AI will exhibit its multimodal artificial intelligence video content indexing, search and curation platform in the AI Tech Zone during IBC 2024, Sept. 13-16, at the RAI Amsterdam Convention Center.

Imaginario AI does not require metadata nor multiple models and is backed by Comcast and part of the NVIDIA Inception Program. It is trained to interpret visual video, dialog and audio like a human and understands the passage of time, the company said.

The platform offers a user-friendly interface combined with advanced library search and discovery, chapterization, one-click to clip and timeline sequence export capabilities, thereby boosting efficiencies in content repurposing, social cuts, onset dailies curation, ideation and compliance editing, it said.

With the Media & Entertainment industry increasingly turning to AI for greater efficiency, Imaginario AI video indexing model offers a solution that saves time and boosts productivity in real-world productions. The system delivers:

Enhanced Accuracy and Cost-Efficiency: More GPU efficient, accurate and cost-effective than typical MAM and AI labeling solutions.

User-Friendly Interface: Advanced library search and discovery, chapterization, one-click to clip, and timeline sequence export capabilities.

Fast Content Repurposing Tools: Well-suited to creating dailies on set, clip search and ideation, compliance editing, transcriptions, chapterization and content repurposing for social channels.

IBC attendees are invited to Imaginario AI’s special presentation, "Accelerating Efficiency with AI-Powered Workflows," Sunday, Sept. 15, 2- 2:45p.m.

See Imaginario at IBC 2024 Stands 14.AIP8 and 14.AIP8z.

To book a meeting at IBC 2024, click here .

Get the TV Tech Newsletter The professional video industry's #1 source for news, trends and product and tech information. Sign up below. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors