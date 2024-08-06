Google TV Streamer Launches at $99.99

Google has released a new Google TV Streamer priced at $99.99 that replaces Chromecast. The device updates “our next-generation 4K TV streaming device — but as a faster, more premium version,” the company reported in a blog post.

Complete with the best of Google TV, Google TV Streamer doubles as a smart home hub for Google Home and Matter devices. It also has a sleek design that fits right into your home’s decor without standing out.

Google TV Streamer offers access to 700,000+ movies and shows through streaming apps like YouTube TV, Netflix, Disney+, Apple TV and more, in addition to live TV with 800+ free channels.

In a blog post Google outlined the improved features as follows:

To make it easier to find what to watch, Google TV Streamer uses Google AI and user preferences to curate content suggestions across all of of the users subscriptions, organized conveniently in one place. Users can watchlists with recommendations for everyone in the home. Thanks to Gemini technology on Google TV, user can now get full summaries, reviews and season-by-season breakdowns of content, so finding your next marathon-watch just got easier.

With ambient mode, user can turn an idle TV into a work of art.

The device represents a giant leap in performance, with an an improved processor, double the memory and 32GB of storage for faster app load times and smoother navigation than previous generation Chromecast. And with 4K HDR with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, every detail, sound and image feels like a cinematic experience.

Users can connect your Google TV Streamer to a Wi-Fi network, or use an ethernet port for faster, buffer-free streaming with snappier navigation and app loading or switching.

It offers an even more connected smart home. Google TV Streamer has connectivity support for Matter, along with a built-in Thread border router, a technology that allows users to quickly and safely connect smart home devices like locks and motion sensors.

The device also brings the Google Home panel to TVs. The home panel lets users check cameras (see who's there when the Nest Doorbell rings!), adjust the lights and temperature, close the blinds and more. It automatically syncs with the Google Home app, so it works with millions of devices, like the new Nest Learning Thermostat.

For an even better connected experience, Google TV Streamer allows users to cast media from your phone, add it to speaker groups and control music in your house directly from your TV.

Google TV Streamer is available in two neutral colors: Porcelain and Hazel (exclusively available only in the U.S. Google Store).

Based on user feedback, Google redesigned the voice remote, making it easier and more comfortable to hold with improved ergonomics, like a textured back for better grip and an optimized button layout to fit hands of all sizes.

Google TV Streamer is available for pre-order today, August 6. It will be available on September 24 for $99.99 from the Google Store and other third-party retailers.