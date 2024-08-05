XR Extreme Reach, Roku Expand Streaming Ad Partnership
The expanded collaboration allows advertisers to link all ads on the Roku platform to performance outcomes
NEW YORK—As part of an expanded alliance with Roku, XR Extreme Reach (XR) has announced that advertisers can now link all ads on the Roku platform to performance outcomes, which in turn will allow advertisers to better capitalize on insights from their data and improve how they target audiences.
XR and Roku said they will open the partnership to shared customers, spanning a wide variety of verticals including fitness, financial and health and beauty.
The expanded collaboration means that advertisers using XR's global network can deliver ads directly to Roku’s scaled streaming platform and improve the way they reach audiences with high impact creative. They will also have access to better insights in such areas as tracking engagement, conversions, and sales.
This partnership will also unlock opportunities for advertisers to maximize creative effectiveness through intelligence, develop deeper segmentation for targeted campaigns and achieve more comprehensive campaign optimization, the companies said.
In response to the announcement, some customers applauded the move.
“This partnership between Roku and XR opens new possibilities for us to deliver impactful creative directly to our target audiences while enabling our mutual customers to track engagement, conversions and sales more effectively than ever before," said Marc Johnston, chief operating officer at brand response TV agency DirectAvenue.
“By seamlessly linking our ads on the Roku platform to measurable performance outcomes, we expect to see significant improvements in targeting precision and campaign optimization,” added Johnston.
"Partnering with XR allows us to drive better performance for our brand partners," said Miles Fisher, senior director of strategic advertising partnerships, Roku. "Reaching relevant audiences at scale with powerful creative and connecting that all the way through to critical business outcomes will give advertisers a new perspective on TV investments."
