Arkona, Manifold Partner To Show EASY-IP At IBC 2024

FRANKFURT, Germany—IP core infrastructure solutions provider arkona technologies is partnering with manifold technologies to present EASY-IP, a suite of live broadcast production software and hardware tools that simplifies the path of broadcasters to an IP infrastructure during IBC 2024, Sept. 13-16, at the RAI Amsterdam Convention Center.

EASY-IP combines arkona’s BLADE//runner with manifold’s CLOUD for a suite of best-of-breed audio/video routing, processing and multiviewing tools in a single, cohesive multifunctional platform, the companies said.

The unified solution integrates into existing broadcast facilities via common industry-standard control protocols bringing Tier-1 broadcasters a seamless transition to a more flexible and future-proof IP infrastructure, they said.

At the core of EASY-IP is arkona’s BLADE//runner AT300 FPGA PAC hardware, which is designed as a distributed and networked architecture. Each AT300 provides 16x16 SDI-to-IP conversions across dual 100GE network interfaces. BLADE//runner scales linearly in-line with each facility’s specific requirements, enabling any number of conversions to be added wherever they are needed. Every I/O is capable of handling UHD as standard, arkona said.

To achieve best-in-class audio routing and processing, EASY-IP includes BLADE//runner’s IP Audio Engine (IPA) application. IPA provides a dedicated 16,000 x 12,000 mono audio router, allowing any-to-any mono routing in addition to dedicated mono, stereo and mix-minus mixing instances. An optional DSP feature enables the IPA APP to provide dynamic compressors and equalizers as well as true peak and loudness metering, the company said.

EASY-IP incorporates manifold CLOUD, a high-density ultra-low-latency multiviewer. The multiviewer can handle the most demanding live sports, entertainment and news productions while simultaneously providing the benefits of scalability, resiliency, quick deployment and unified control, manifold said.

Capable of up to 1.6 Tbps of processing in a single RU, manifold CLOUD uses the power of COTS FPGA accelerators available from multiple IT vendors. With its unique distributed architecture, any source can be displayed on any output in any size without limitation and with guaranteed sub-frame latency end-to-end. Every UHD source processed by the multiviewer generates a high-quality 1080P proxy that is made available as a discrete SMPTE ST 2110 source in the system, it said.

EASY-IP also includes video frame-sync and audio sample-rate conversion for all I/Os. On-board memory capacity offers delays of up to 52 seconds for 1080P60 video signals and 42 seconds for a 16-channel audio stream. Audio and video test signal generation is standard. When combined with the Master Clock option, BLADE//runner provides PTP Grand Master and Master Clock functionality, including the ability to lock to GPS with an antenna, the companies said.

See arkona technologies and manifold technologies at IBC 2024 Stand 9.C01.