Mobile Gear Gets More Compact and Powerful

No matter how good your current gear is, there’s always new equipment that’s better, lighter and easier to use in the field. Today’s gear for news production is lighter and more compact yet more powerful than ever, thanks to an improved form factor and faster processing.

Better Livestreaming via 5G

The quest to improve video transmissions from the field is never-ending and Teradek, a Videndum plc brand, has taken a step forward with its new Prism Mobile 5G cellular bonding unit, the lightest 5G-enabled camera-back video encoder on the market, according to Derek Nickell, Teradek’s technical product manager.

“The system is designed to provide the best possible cellular connectivity for live video streaming without compromising on size and weight, allowing field operators to stay agile for longer while live streaming over public and private networks,” he says.

Nickell says Prism Mobile enables camera operators to stream HD and 4K video over cellular networks and Starlink with latency rates as low as 250 milliseconds. It also allows them to securely share encrypted, color-

accurate live video feeds and recordings with stakeholders globally and expedite postproduction with several natively integrated camera-to-cloud platforms such as Frame.io and Sony C3 Portal.

This last capability lets editors access camera proxies as soon as they’re captured, and allows marketing teams to post highlights and playbacks in near-real time.

Lightweight, Versatile Camera Head and Tripod

As anyone who’s ever shot video knows, a lightweight yet solid camera head and tripod is your best friend on the field. The Sachtler Ace XL Mk II fluid head and flowtech tripod combination is worth inviting into the friend zone. Designed to handle payloads weighing up to 17.6 pounds, the 3.75-pound Ace XL Mk II head adds minimal weight to a tripod, yet can handle most of today’s video cameras. (The Ace XL Flowtech 1016MS tripod weighs 11.7 pounds.)

NBC deployed Teradek’s Prism Mobile along with AT&T’s Global Video Solutions private 5G network for high-throughput, low-latency coverage of the 2025 Kentucky Derby. (Image credit: Teradek)

According to Sachtler Senior Product Manager Barbara Jaumann, the Ace XL Mk II head/flowtech tripod combination was designed in collaboration with TV crews to meet their demands for robust, lightweight, and quick-to-deploy equipment.

“One of its standout features is the placement of brake levers at the top of the tripod,” she says. “This design allows for exceptionally fast setup—just flip the levers and lift the tripod in a single motion. This top-mounted lever system also makes height adjustments quick and easy, even when working solo, such as adapting to different interview subjects on the fly.”

Another key focus in the Ace XK Mk II’s development was ergonomic portability, Jaumann adds. “The tripod is not only quick to deploy but also simple to fold down, with integrated magnets that keep it securely closed during transport,” she says.

Weatherproof Lighting for Tough Environments

Lighting can be a real challenge in field video shoots, which is why Litepanels has introduced the Astra IP line of weatherproof portable LED light panels. The lineup includes the Astra IP Half, 1x1 and 2x1 units, all with an IP65 rating that ensures protection against rain, dust, snow and humidity.

These bicolor LED panels offer a color temperature range of 2,700 to 6,500 kelvin and feature high color accuracy, with CRI/TLCI ratings around 95. They deliver a focused 30-degree beam angle, provide flicker-free dimming and support both Bluetooth and optional DMX control, with an onboard LCD for easy adjustments.

“The standout feature of the Astra IP is its IP65-rated weather resistance, making it ideal for use in challenging outdoor environments where crews often face unpredictable weather such as rain, dust, or snow,” Michael Herbert, head of product management at Litepanels, says. “In terms of performance, the lights are exceptionally bright. The 1x1 model delivers around 3,000 lux, while the 2x1 reaches up to 5,500 lux at 3 meters, ensuring strong illumination in any setting.”

Sachtler’s Ace XL Mk II head/flowtech tripod combination was designed in collaboration with TV crews to meet their demands for robust, lightweight, and quick-to-deploy equipment. (Image credit: Sachtler)

Designed with portability in mind, each Astra IP unit is lightweight—ranging from 6.8-15 pounds, making them easy to carry and set up on the go. Each unit comes with an integrated power supply, and users can choose from optional battery plates including Gold Mount, V-Mount, and BP-U for greater flexibility. Available in Duo and Trio configurations, Astra IP Travel Kits pack multiple Litepanels, battery brackets and support stands into durable Pelican cases for convenient transport and rapid on-set setup.

Compact Tripod for Mirrorless Cameras

These days, many camera operators are using SLR-styled mirrorless digital cameras to shoot stills and video content in the field. Manfrotto is addressing their need for a single compact support solution with the new ONE Hybrid Tripod.

Weighing from 6.9 pounds, “the ONE Hybrid tripod includes XTEND, a patented mechanism that allows all leg sections to be deployed simultaneously in a single action for fast setup and quick adjustment on the fly with no downtime,” says Sofia Braccio, Manfrotto’s senior product manager, video. “It features a modular sliding center column with a removable lower section for ground-level shots and an integrated leveling mechanism for quick framing. The column also features a Q90 mechanism that allows shifts from vertical to horizontal instantly enhancing the variety of shots possible.”

The ONE Hybrid Tripod also comes with XCHANGE, Manfrotto’s new quick-release system that allows users to swap heads, sliders and accessories in seconds. “When paired with the new XCHANGE-ready 500X Fluid Video Head, the ONE Tripod becomes a professional system ready for modern content requirements,” Braccio said. “It includes a Fluid Drag System (FDS) on both pan and tilt, a selectable Counterbalance System optimized at 5.3 pounds and a hinged camera plate, making it easy to switch between horizontal and vertical orientations when supporting social content is required.”

Remote Camera Operations

Shotoku Broadcast Systems has recently combined its TG-27 pan and tilt head with the company’s TR-HP Hot Panel control panel into a powerful package.

“Together, they offer a lightweight and flexible system that’s ideal for mobile production environments such as news, sports or events,” James Eddershaw, the company’s managing director, says. “The TG-27’s compact design and high payload capacity make it suitable for a variety of camera types—including ENG models and small teleprompters—while the TR-HP enables intuitive, direct control without the need for a full-size panel.

This combination delivers Shotoku’s trademark precision and reliability in

a footprint that suits fast-moving news teams, pop-up studio setups and remote

production workflows.”