Kramer Buys ZeeVee To Expand AVoIP Portfolio

TEL AVIV—AV solutions provider Kramer has acquired ZeeVee, an Audio-Video-over-IP (AVoIP) specialist to augment its existing tech advancements in this domain, the company said today. Financial details of the transaction were not disclosed.

ZeeVee, a founding member of the SDVoE Alliance, brings advanced technologies and expertise that will enable Kramer to offer a wider portfolio and accelerate growth and innovation. ZeeVee has been at the forefront of IT and AV convergence, the company said.

“The acquisition of ZeeVee reinforces our commitment to leading the AVoIP market. ZeeVee’s innovative solutions and industry leadership align seamlessly with our strategic vision, and together we will drive the next wave of technological convergence,” said Kramer CEO Gilad Yron.

ZeeVee’s products complement Kramer’s existing AVoIP solutions. They will enable Kramer to provide a complete and integrated solution for customers. The company’s expertise and a track record in 10 Gbps technology facilitates large-scale and complex deployments, and its medical-grade and certified product line will expand Kramer’s market reach, it said.

"Joining forces with Kramer is a thrilling opportunity for ZeeVee. Our combined expertise and resources will accelerate the adoption of AVoIP technologies, delivering unmatched value to our customers and partners worldwide,” said ZeeVee CEO Bob Michaels.

More information is available on the Kramer and ZeeVee websites.