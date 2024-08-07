Telos Alliance To Feature Next Generation AERO DTV Audio Processors At IBC Show

CLEVELAND, Ohio—Telos Alliance today announced shipments have begun of the Linear Acoustic AERO.20, AERO.200 AND AERO.2400 DTV audio processors and that it will show the products during IBC 2024, Sept. 13-16, at the RAI Amsterdam Convention Center.

“We are thrilled to announce that the AERO.20, AERO.200, and AERO.2400 are now shipping and immediately available to our customers,” said Larry Schindel, Linear Acoustic product manager.

Unveiled prior to the 2024 NAB Show, the DTV audio processors replace the AERO.10, AERO.100 and AERO.2000 models, the company said.

The AERO.20, AERO.200, and AERO.2400 offer the same loudness control, upmixing, Nielsen and Verance Aspect audience measurement watermarking, Dolby coding and flexible local audio insertion for EAS and text-to-speech as their predecessors. They also introduce several important, new features, including:

Dual independent 3G SDI I/O paths to support 1080p signals

AoIP via AES67 for SMPTE ST 2110-30 support as well as Livewire+

User-selectable metering and logging options for EBU R 128 or ATSC A/85.

“Television broadcasters worldwide have trusted Linear Acoustic AERO processors to provide compliant, top-quality audio to their viewers for over 20 years; these new products continue that legacy while adding more advanced I/O, including Livewire+ AES67 AoIP,” said Schindel.

See Telos Alliance at IBC 2024 Stand 8.D37.

More information is available on the company’s website .