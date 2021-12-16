Apple's SharePlay Comes to Disney+

BURBANK, Calif.—The Disney+ app has been updated with added support for Apple's SharePlay so subscribers with an iPhone, iPad, or Apple TV will be able to watch content in sync with family and friends while on a FaceTime call.

Disney+ was one of the major streamers that indicated they would be supporting SharePlay when Apple first announced it in June.

The Disney+ SharePlay experience is available globally across the entire Disney+ content catalog* from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, and more, including new titles like Marvel Studios’ “Hawkeye”, “Welcome to Earth”, and upcoming Disney+ premieres like “Encanto” (Dec. 24) and “The Book of Boba Fett” (Dec. 29), the company said.

“We’re very excited to launch SharePlay on Disney+ for Apple users in time for the holidays and ahead of several highly-anticipated premieres,” said Jerrell Jimerson, executive vice president of product and design, Disney Streaming. “With thousands of movies and shows and a growing content catalog of new titles and originals, SharePlay provides another opportunity for personal friends and family around the world to come together and create new memories with their favorite stories on Disney+.”

SharePlay sessions can host up to 32 people and offer each participant in the FaceTime call the flexibility of choosing audio and subtitles in the language of their choice, the company said. Viewers who prefer a bigger screen can also enjoy the synchronized content on their Apple TV while still sharing the moment with personal friends and family over FaceTime through their iPhone or iPad.