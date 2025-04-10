AP Debuts New Multiformat AI-Powered Content Delivery Platform

The Associated Press has launched a new multiformat AI-powered content delivery platform designed to make it easier for users to find and use the news organization’s vast collection of visual, audio and text content.

The AP Newsroom platform offers a redesigned interface and wide range of new and enhanced features, AP said. They include AI-powered search and content recommendations, as well as intuitive navigation and customizable homepages to make the user experience faster and easier than ever before.

In launching the improvements, the AP said that the site underscores its commitment to delivering digital, visual-first media and serving the needs of its members and customers in a rapidly evolving media environment.

“The all-new AP Newsroom is a truly user-centric platform that provides seamless access to AP’s rich portfolio of all-formats journalism,” said Kristin Heitmann, AP senior vice president and chief revenue officer. “This marks an important milestone in our efforts to help customers quickly get the content they need, jump on breaking news faster than ever before and uncover new angles on stories – all in service of being able to serve their own readers and audiences.”

The AP described the new and enhanced features as follows:

“Storylines,” a new tool powered by Storytelling AI from ShortTok that makes it easy to discover curated video and photo content organized around key themes and stories. For instance, when Pope Francis returned to the Vatican after his hospitalization, Storylines surfaced adjacent themes like public reaction and recovery updates to help users explore every angle.

“More Like This,” also from ShortTok, which leverages AI to display visually similar and contextually relevant related content.

Customizable homepages that allow users to focus on the topics, regions and formats that matter most to them.

Access to content in AP’s exclusive historical archives, which contain more than a century’s worth of award-winning, rare and high-quality content.

Breaking news alerts now with audio alerting, offering real-time updates on the latest stories as they unfold.

More information is available here.