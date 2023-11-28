AMG’s Local Now Adds Newly-Launched Time FAST Channel

ATLANTA—Allen Media Group’s Local Now free streaming service has announced it has added the recently launched Time FAST channel to its platform for local news, weather, sports, traffic, and entertainment.

The Time FAST channel, which is produced by Time’s premium digital video division, features national news and entertainment created by Time's award-winning journalists and producers.

Programming includes news coverage, profiles, interviews and documentaries as well as content from the company’s Time Reports, Profiles in Time, Time for Health & Science, and Time Documentaries and Film franchises.

“We are excited to add the Time FAST channel to Local Now’s growing line-up of national news and entertainment channels,” said Byron Allen, founder/chairman/CEO of Allen Media Group. “Time is a phenomenal brand and a great addition to Local Now.”

“Time is thrilled to partner with Local Now to distribute our FAST channel,” said Time Digital general manager Jeff Li. “Local Now’s strong focus on news provides Time’s trusted journalism an excellent platform to reach viewers who want to understand the people, events, and issues that impact the world.”

Local Now provides localized news, weather, sports, traffic, and entertainment, produced by various leading news organizations, in more than 225 markets across the U.S. It offers more than 450 free streaming channels, including a Local Now channel in every DMA in the country, as well as more than 18,000 movies, TV shows, and documentaries.