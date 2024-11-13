Amazon To Shut Down Freevee

After months of speculation, Amazon has decided to shut down Freevee, its free, ad-supported streaming service. All of its content will be migrated to Prime Video, where it will be accessible to both Prime Video members and nonmembers.

The FAST service began as IMBD TV and changed its name to Freevee in 2022. After Amazon announced that it would start offering ads on Prime Video in January of 2024, Adweek reported that Amazon was considering shutting down the brand.

It is expected the Freevee brand will disappear by the end of the year.

“We have built Prime Video into a first-stop entertainment destination where customers can personalize their viewing experience by streaming exclusive Prime member entertainment produced by Amazon MGM Studios, licensed movies and series, content from other services as an add-on subscription, live sports, blockbuster movies and series to rent or buy, FAST Channels and the complete Amazon Freevee content offering,” the company said in a statement. “To deliver a simpler viewing experience for customers, we have decided to phase out Freevee branding. There will be no change to the content available for Prime members, and a vast offering of free streaming content will still be accessible for non-Prime members, including select originals from Amazon MGM Studios, a variety of licensed movies and series, and a broad library of FAST channels, all available on Prime Video.”