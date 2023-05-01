100+ Amazon Originals to Stream on Amazon Freevee in 2023

NEW YORK—Amazon Freevee announced that more than 100 Amazon Originals from Prime Video will be available for customers to stream for free on the ad-supported streaming service this year.

The movies and TV series, including “Reacher”, “The Summer I Turned Pretty”, “The Wheel of Time”, “A League of Their Own”, “LuLaRich”, and “Late Night” will be available to stream free for the first time.

More than 50 movies and TV series are currently streaming on Freevee, with additional titles launching every month.

Additionally, the Amazon announced that the Freevee Originals FAST channel on Amazon Freevee has become Amazon Originals, featuring an even broader selection of Amazon Originals from both Freevee and Prime Video in a curated, live channel format.