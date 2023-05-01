100+ Amazon Originals to Stream on Amazon Freevee in 2023
For the first time the original TV series and movies from Prime Video will be available to stream for free
NEW YORK—Amazon Freevee announced that more than 100 Amazon Originals from Prime Video will be available for customers to stream for free on the ad-supported streaming service this year.
The movies and TV series, including “Reacher”, “The Summer I Turned Pretty”, “The Wheel of Time”, “A League of Their Own”, “LuLaRich”, and “Late Night” will be available to stream free for the first time.
More than 50 movies and TV series are currently streaming on Freevee, with additional titles launching every month.
Additionally, the Amazon announced that the Freevee Originals FAST channel on Amazon Freevee has become Amazon Originals, featuring an even broader selection of Amazon Originals from both Freevee and Prime Video in a curated, live channel format.
Get the TV Tech Newsletter
The professional video industry's #1 source for news, trends and product and tech information. Sign up below.
George Winslow is the senior content producer for TV Tech. He has written about the television, media and technology industries for nearly 30 years for such publications as Broadcasting & Cable, Multichannel News and TV Tech. Over the years, he has edited a number of magazines, including Multichannel News International and World Screen, and moderated panels at such major industry events as NAB and MIP TV. He has published two books and dozens of encyclopedia articles on such subjects as the media, New York City history and economics.
Most Popular
By Tom Butts