AETA Launches Professional Audio App for iPhone, PC



AETA AUDIO Systems has announced the launch of eScoop, a professional audio recording and broadcasting tool for devices including iPhones, iPads, Macs, and PCs. eScoop allows users to record and transmit simultaneously through mobile wireless networks and on desk-based IP networks as a client or a server.



Developed in collaboration with the Dutch pro-audio developer Technica Del Arte, eScoop supports many protocols such as SIP as well as both one-way SHOUTcast/Icecast streaming and two-way streaming when a return channel is required. In addition to broadcasting live material, eScoop also enables the playout of prerecorded material while broadcasting. A simple editing tool allows the user to isolate any item being used.



Available now as an app for the iPhone, the iPad, Macs, and PCs, and with an Android version available soon, eScoop makes it easy for reporters in the field to capture live audio instantly and broadcast it with professional quality codecs, without specialist equipment other than an external microphone, if required. The wide range of built-in codecs includes MP2, AAC, AAC-HE, AAC-HEV2, G711, and G722, and eScoop is the first professional software codec to include support for the N/ACIP standard. A high degree of service protection is guaranteed by the use of the SIP protocol, which makes it easier to establish a connection and maintain network security through session border controllers.



"The design of eScoop is focused on convenient, easy use in the pressure of a live situation," said Claudia Haase, international sales manager at AETA AUDIO Systems. "eScoop's very clear and elegant interface allows anyone at an event to set up a link to the studio and begin broadcasting audio within seconds, choosing from a wide range of professional formats. eScoop will be an invaluable tool for reporters reacting rapidly to unfolding news, and will help widen the contribution of crowd-sourced coverage of many different events. With eScoop, anyone with an iPhone can be a live reporter."



