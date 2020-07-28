Actus Digital Extends Support for Volicon Monitoring Systems

BOSTON—Actus Digital said it will continue supporting Volicon Observer monitoring systems to ensure the content of broadcasters complies with regulatory requirements.

"Many broadcasters were taken by surprise when the Volicon Observer monitoring system was discontinued," said Gary Learner, executive vice president, business development at Actus Digital. "Initially, Verizon extended support for Volicon systems through SnapStream, but the agreement expired after June 2020, leaving many media companies in a difficult position.”

“Actus Digital will continue supporting Volicon customers, many of whom have shrinking budgets due to COVID-19 and aren't ready to invest in a next-generation monitoring system," he said.

Actus Digital offers comprehensive support plans for Volicon's Observer monitoring system, since Volicon end of life was declared in 2019. The support team at Actus Digital features former engineering experts and chief executives from Volicon, including Learner, who previously was Volicon's chief technology officer. By providing Volicon users with expertise in media compliance and monitoring and the company’s knowledge of the existing system, Actus Digital assures business continuity and a seamless transition for customers, the company said.

Actus Digital also offers a multitier transition path to its media monitoring solution. Users of Volicon’s outdated software can easily replace it with Actus Digital's solution while leveraging their existing hardware and allowing seamless access to Volicon's recorded content.

Actus Digital's software ensures a smooth evolution and keeps video feeds on air without requiring any servers to be replaced or moved and without losing access to Volicon's recorded content, it said.

For Volicon system users who are ready to change, Actus Digital offers a turnkey, plug-and-play compliance and monitoring system with an advanced feature set, supporting compliance and advanced capabilities, such as clips for social media, AI options like automatic ad detection and speech-to-text functionality, the company said.