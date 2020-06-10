Actus Digital Names Gary Learner EVP of Business Development

BOSTON—Actus Digital has announced that it has hired Gary Learner to the role of executive vice president of business development.

In his new role, Learner will be responsible for expanding Actus Digital’s global footprint and ensuring a smooth transition for new customers, per the company’s announcement.

Learner was the co-founder and chief technology officer of Volicon and has more than 20 years of experience in the broadcast and media industries.

“When Volicon announced that it would no longer be making or supporting its monitoring systems, we started to see a wave of new customers looking for a replacement,” said Sima Levy, CEO of Actus Digital. “Gary’s expertise in media compliance and monitoring will assure a seamless transition for these customers while also giving us the capacity to manage the burgeoning global demand for our platform, which is the most comprehensive on the market.”