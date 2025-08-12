Accedo to Showcase Identity Management for Accedo One at IBC2025

STOCKHOLM, Sweden—Accedo, a global provider of video streaming software and services, is launching identity management functionality for its Accedo One SaaS platform and will showcase it during IBC2025, Sept. 12-15, at the RAI Amsterdam Convention Center.

Accedo One supports user registration and authentication, something previously only possible through third-party integrations. This function makes it easier to manage registration and authentication on a single platform.



“Identity management is a critical building block for any video service. By bringing it natively into Accedo One, we are making it easier than ever for our customers to manage their subscribers, helping them to build, scale and evolve their video services,” Accedo CEO Markus Hejdenberg said.



The upcoming subscription management suite will enable media companies to manage the full subscriber life cycle within Accedo One—from sign-up to billing, retention and churn management. Accedo One will continue to support integrations with external partners in the identity and subscription space, giving customers the option to choose the solution that best fits their strategy, the company said.



See Accedo at IBC2025 in Stand 5.F80.

More information is available on the company’s website.