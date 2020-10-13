2020 National Murrow Awards Announced Virtually

WASHINGTON—The 2020 National Edward R. Murrow Awards, from the Radio Television Digital News Association, announced its full slate of winners via a virtual event that took place on Oct. 10.

Recognizing excellence in broadcast and electronic journalism, The Murrow Awards handed out more than 100 national awards and more than 800 regional awards for digital, network, students and, new this year, podcasts.

There were eight Overall Excellence Awards presented in eight categories:

Small Market Television : WTVR-TV

: WTVR-TV Large Market Television : KMGH-TV

: KMGH-TV Television Network : ABC News

: ABC News Small Market Radio : KBIA

: KBIA Large Market Radio : KNX AM

: KNX AM Radio Network : CBS News Radio

: CBS News Radio Large Digital News Organization : The Washington Post

: The Washington Post Small Digital News Organization: The Marshall Project

“We know that this year has been extraordinarily tough,” said Dan Shelley, RTDNA executive director, in his opening remarks. “2020 has brought about challenges that have tested us at every level of our professionalism and humanity and I couldn’t be more proud that you are always there, covering it all. That you—despite the previously unthinkable professional and personal challenges you’ve faced—are continuing to serve your communities with distinction and dignity and professionalism.”