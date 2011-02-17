Wohler to debut MADI-8

At the 2011 NAB Show, Wohler will make the international debut of its new MADI-8 audio monitor, which lets broadcasters implement MADI (AES10) in their production workflows.

MADI, an industry-standard electronic communications protocol for an interface that carries multiple channels of digital audio, is useful for outside broadcasters because it greatly reduces the amount of cable and weight associated with traditional analog- or AES-based audio distribution.

Similar in appearance and operation to Wohler's VMDA-SUM8 eight-channel analog/digital continuity monitor, MADI-8 can be connected in series within a 64-channel MADI stream to audibly monitor up to eight channels. The 1RU monitor features a 16-character by two-line LCD display as well as both coax and optical MADI inputs and outputs, mixed two-channel or mono analog outputs, channel presence indicators and eight user-nameable presets.

See Wohler at 2011 NAB Show Booth N2524.