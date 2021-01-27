Wohler Adds Dolby Atmos Option to iAM-12G-SDI

SAN FRANCISCO—Wohler is now offering a Dolby Atmos 3D Room Visualizer option to go with its iAM-12G-SDI platform.

The Dolby Atmos 3D Room Visualizer provides two new screens to help the user visualize the location of each audio bed or dynamic channel for both actual and dynamic channels. The first screen shows the listening room with a 3D front view, with a representation of the video program screen location shown in the center. Objects are shown as named channels (in blue boxes) for the audio bed objects or as numbered channels (in green circles) for the dynamic objects. These objects appear according to what is present in the Dolby Atmos bitstream. A maximum number of 16 objects can be displayed simultaneously.

The second screen shows the listening room with a 3D top view, looking down into it. The displays give a representation of the video program screen location. Also shown are audio bed objects, which are fixed positions as speakers in the listening room. Either dynamic channel objects or audio bed objects can be shown in the Dolby Atmos 3D Room Visualizer.

There is also a metadata screen, which provides three sets of data, selected via tabs. Data includes Dolby metadata, loudness data and presentation data, providing x-y-z coordinates for the position objects in the 3D Room Visualizer.

The release of the room visualizer provides “a complete end-to-end solution for monitoring Dolby Atmos via any of 12G-SDI, AES3 and the audio essence of SMPTE-2110,” said Amol Natekar, Wohler engineering manager.

Wohler has announced that with the purchase of the Dolby Atmos 3D Room Visualizer option, users will receive a free firmware upgrade for iAM-12G-SDI.