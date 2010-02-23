Volicon to address broadcast workflows at 2010 NAB Show
Volicon will announce an expansion to its Observer product family designed to address a larger range of broadcast workflows. The new user interface for Observer products supports both the Windows and Mac operating systems. Features include integrated export to H.264, Flash or MPEG-4 and new search and scheduled recording capabilities.
See Volicon at NAB Show Booth SU5302.
The latest product and technology information
Future US's leading brands bring the most important, up-to-date information right to your inbox