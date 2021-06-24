Stimulated Launches New Workflow Solution

LOS ANGELES—The creative studio Stimulated-Inc. is launching a new solution to manage creative workflows that is designed to help in-house creative teams increase the production of digital assets using fewer resources.

The Stimulated.Works hybrid service is based on systems and technologies used by the studio’s founder Robb Wagner and his teams for nine years. It was initially developed to help Stimulated-Inc. automate and deliver such interactive, seven-figure projects as Carnival Cruise Line’s immersive multimedia entertainment, the Foo Fighters’ LED screen content and visual content for Viacom’s marquee broadcast events, including “Lip Sync Battle Live: A Michael Jackson Celebration,” which recently launched Paramount Network.

The resulting market-tested approach combines proprietary bespoke software, curated creative talent and a full-service support team, the company said.

“My favorite benefit of being hybrid is being more creative,” Wagner explained. “If you do hybrid right, you can spend all your time being creative. Doing it the old way, once the job brief was done, all the hard work was about to begin… finding the right talent, scheduling them, making the deals, explaining the job, setting up the folders, finding links to the work, missed communications. Lost time.”

In contrast, Wagner explained that Stimulated.Works will increase productivity among in-house teams and remote artists by reducing tedious workflow management tasks.

“All you have to do is get super-creative at the beginning of your project, make rock-solid briefs within a system that automates the work, and the work gets done in the most efficient way possible,” he said. “You can do higher-level creative work using fewer resources and with less effort overall. That means you will save time, and time is money.”

More information can be found at the Stimulated.Works site.