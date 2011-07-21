SPX Communication Technology introduces Dielectric DLP-V, TLP-BB low-power antennas

SPX Communication Technology (formerly Dielectric) has introduced its new Dielectric DLP-V and TLP-BB series of low-power antennas designed specifically to provide broadcasters with economical choices for low-power TV applications, including distributed transmission systems (DTS), gap fillers, mobile media broadcasting and translators.

The low-power, single-channel slotted DLP-V series features 30 percent vertical polarization to increase signal penetration for gap-filling scenarios and a more reliable signal. Offering an eight-bay, single-module design, the antenna provides 1.7kW input power and beam tilt of 1.5 degrees.

The TLP-BB broadband antenna can be used to multiplex numerous low-power stations due to its broadband width of 60MHz (up to 10 channels wide) with a VSWR of less than 1.15. The antenna offers a 12-bay, double-module design with two six-bay slotted antenna sections. The TLP-BB offers 7kW power input and beam tilt of 2 degrees.