Sonnet speeds transfers with new card reader

Sonnet Technologies has introduced the SDXC UHS-I Pro Reader/Writer ExpressCard/34, which enables digital videographers and photographers to transfer files quickly from SDXC and SDHC memory cards to an ExpressCard slot-equipped MacBook Pro or Windows notebook computer on location, in the studio, or at the office. The ability to transfer data from the fastest professional SD media at speeds up to 104MB/s makes for a significantly more convenient and efficient workflow. This UHS-I-compliant Sonnet adapter uses the 2.5Gb/s PCI Express interface incorporated into ExpressCard slots, so it delivers performance superior to adapters that depend on the slot's USB 2.0 interface.

Sonnet's high-performance SDXC/SDHC memory card adapter supports at full speed the fastest available SDXC and SDHC memory cards, as well as future cards up to 104MB/s. This device inserts flush inside a MacBook Pro or Windows notebook's ExpressCard slot, so it can be carried inside the computer slot even when not in use.

The device is compatible with ExpressCard slot-equipped MacBook Pro systems running Mac OS Version 10.5 or higher and Windows notebooks running Windows 7, Windows Vista or Windows XP.