LiveU Introduces Live Video Production Subscription Service

HACKENSACK, N.J.—LiveU has launched LiveU 360°, an all-inclusive, subscription-based service and modern video production solution offering a one-stop shop for live broadcasts.

Available with a flexible upgrade model, LiveU 360° is a cost-efficient, scalable turnkey package offering a combination of hardware and software, cloud workflow connectivity, unlimited data and value-added services with a fully managed Platinum Service, the company said.

“There has been unprecedented change in the past year, and the accelerated move to the cloud and remote workflows has opened up new possibilities for live broadcasting. Now more than ever, customers need live video solutions that are easy to navigate and flexible to adjust to their rapidly changing needs and budgets,” said LiveU Chief Business Officer Guy Yaniv.

“That’s why we’re introducing LiveU 360°, enabling customers to respond faster with an adaptive subscription-based service which covers every aspect of producing live content in a fixed monthly payment. With this future-proof business model, our customers can focus on what they do best and grow their business, leveraging our reliable technology.”

The LiveU 360° includes a range of plans under two umbrellas: 360° Essential and 360° Premium. Each is optimized for specific markets, including news, sports and other live productions, and can be upgraded at any time.

An adaptive business model by design, LiveU 360° provides self-service capabilities, for example, multicamera and roaming activation.

“With LiveU 360°, we’re committed to providing an evolving end-to-end service, which delivers enriched value to its subscribers through its lifecycle—with new services and product functionalities constantly added,” he said.

LiveU 360° is currently available in the U.S., Canada, E.U. countries, U.K., Monaco, Norway and Switzerland.