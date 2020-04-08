Leader Electronics Boosts IP Measurement for Test Instruments

YOKOHAMA, Japan—A a series of updates have been added to Leader Electronics products, including enhanced IP measurement and enhanced measurement of SDI.

The boost in IP measurement has been added to Leader’s LV5600 waveform monitor and its LV7600 equivalent rasterizer. The video over IP measurement function, which is specified in SMPTE ST 2110 and SMPTE ST 2022-6, provides nine extra tools:

Buffer measurement based on SMPTE ST 2110-21;

Packet error and packet jitter insertion to the IP test signal generator;

Addition of lip-sync test pattern to the SER32 option;

IP to SDI conversion insertion of payload ID;

Simultaneous display of ports 1 and 2 packet jitter and PTP measurement;

Event log displayed in PTP time;

PTP grand master clock information displayed from the PTP announcement message;

Graph data, like packet jitter and PTP, are output as a CSV file; and

Audio and ANC displayed on the ST 2110 packet jitter graph

The toolset is available as a free downloadable upgrade.

Leader has also introduced a new plug-in for the LV5600 and LV7600, the SER31, which provides enhanced measurement of 12G/6G/3G/HD-SDI. With this, operators can check chroma levels beyond the BT.709 or DCI-P3 gamut, simplifying the identification of reproduction errors that can occur when transmitting video content produced in BT.709, DCI-P3 or BT.2020 wide color gamut, or when converting content from BT.2020 to narrow color gamut.

In addition, enhanced measurement of SDI is being introduced for all five models of Leader’s ZEN series that provides two new tools. The first is a BT.709-compatible vector scope scale for color bars to be checked easily and can be used in BT.2020 and BT.709 video content production. The second is enhanced support for EIA-708/608 closed-caption data in 4K, with support for 3G-SDI quad-link and 12G-SDI. This is also available as a free download.