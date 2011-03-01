Intercom, IFB products

FIRMWARE UPDATE

Clear-Com Eclipse Digital Matrix System v5.2

Enhancements include the capability to show graphical audio levels in real time; comes with a preset factory configuration; finds matrices and panels connected to the frame via IP; new IP-based audio level monitor card, the LMC-64, enables the Production Maestro Pro to use Clear-Vu Audio Metering; using two standard scaling options, Nordic and VU, users can monitor and adjust audio levels with the click of a mouse.

www.clearcom.com

Booth: C6647