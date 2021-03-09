Triveni Digital Launches Enhanced StreamScope XM Analyzer

Triveni Digital’s newly optimized StreamScope XM analyzer features an integrated 12-port DekTec input card, making it possible to analyze multiple ATSC 1.0 and 3.0 streams.

PRINCETON, N.J.—Triveni Digital has unveiled an optimized version of its StreamScope XM analyzer with a DekTec 12-port input card, allowing broadcasters and cable operators to analyze multiple ATSC 1.0 and 3.0 streams as well as QAM signals at the same time.

Users can now detect, isolate and resolve quality-related issues for ATSC 1.0 and 3.0 streams and data structures from a single StreamScope XM interface, increasing efficiency and speed and saving expense, the company said.

All 12 channels are demodulated simultaneously, allowing users to monitor a complete network in real time. As broadcasters transition from ATSC 1.0 to ATSC 3.0, they can seamlessly switch over each receiver within the software, future-proofing their operations, it said.

Well-suited for stations transmitting multiple ATSC 1.0 and 3.0 signals, duopoly broadcasters and cable operators needing a way to analyze multiple broadcast signals in a single designated market area (DMA), the optimized StreamScope XM analyzer eliminates the need to use separate input cards to analyze multiple 1.0 and 3.0 streams, Triveni Digital said.

The analyzer provides complete real-time analysis of ROUTE, MMTP and STLTP streams from RF, Ethernet and file inputs at multiple delivery points, the company said.