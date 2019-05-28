Triveni Digital Rolls Out ATSC 3.0 Broadcast Gateway

PRINCETON, N.J.—As Next Gen Television gets closer to being applied, Triveni Digital is launching a new product designed at assisting with the delivery of ATSC 3.0 services. The Broadcast Gateway is a device that supports ATSC 3.0 broadcast services in HD and UHD, allowing for stations to generate ATSC 3.0 signal information via user-defined transmission parameters.

The Broadcast Gateway generates STL-TP with L1 and L2 signals upon receiving one or more IP streams of data from a transport encoder; it then sends signals to the station’s ATSC 3.0 exciter. Triveni offers the device in software or hardware versions that support multi-sub-frame and multi-PLP functions. There is also an optional external clock that enables broadcasters to deliver ATSC 3.0 services over an SFN. Its support for STL-TP ECC helps ensure the correction of transmission errors.

The Broadcast Gateway is a new addition to Triveni Digital’s portfolio of ATSC 3.0-related products, which cover things like program guide, advanced emergency alerting, broadcast stream encoding and digital TV metadata management.

Triveni Digital will demonstrate the Broadcast Gateway, as well as its other ATSC 3.0-related products at the 2019 ATSC Annual Broadcast Conference in Washington, D.C., from May 29-30.