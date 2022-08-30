Harmonic Adds Google Cloud Support to VOS360 SaaS Platform

SAN JOSE, Calif.—Harmonic says its VOS360 SaaS platform is now available on Google Cloud, bringing additional infrastructure options to media and entertainment companies. By running on Google Cloud, the VOS360 SaaS platform reinforces benefits for video service providers, including unparalleled agility, resiliency, security and scalability for a superior viewing experience, the company said.

"Google Cloud's highly performant and trusted infrastructure is helping media and entertainment companies develop and distribute content intelligently and at great scale," said Kip Schauer, Global Head of Media and Entertainment Partnerships at Google Cloud. "By bringing its innovative VOS360 platform to Google Cloud, Harmonic enables these businesses to deliver differentiated broadcast and direct-to-consumer streaming experiences that contribute to a growing ecosystem of cloud-native, flexible, and agile media supply chains."

As an end-to-end SaaS solution, the VOS360 platform simplifies all stages of media processing and delivery. The VOS360 platform speeds up the creation of linear channels as well as delivery of sports events and live streams directly to consumers or syndication partners. Using the SaaS platform, operators have creative control over content ingest, scheduling, playout, branding, encoding, monetization and the creation of channel variants, with real-time agility.

"We're thrilled to announce that we can now offer our market-leading VOS360 SaaS platform on Google Cloud for a wide range of applications," said Shahar Bar, Senior Vice President, Video Products and Corporate Development, at Harmonic. "Not only is our full tech stack available on Google Cloud, but so are our full DevOps capabilities, providing customers committed to Google Cloud the ability to deploy our full suite of services and cloud technologies. In recent years Google Cloud has placed a strong focus on the Media and Entertainment market, and we're excited to partner with them to bring more customers to the Cloud."

Harmonic will showcase the latest cloud innovations for its VOS360 SaaS platform at Stand 1.B20 at the 2022 IBC Show at the RAI Amsterdam, Sept. 9-13.