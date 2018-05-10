Simon Fell Joins Piksel Board of Directors

York, United Kingdom — May 10, 2018 — Piksel, Inc., a global provider of professional and managed services underpinned by its state-of-the-art video platform, the Piksel Palette, today announced that Simon Fell has joined its board of directors. Mr. Fell was most recently the Director of Technology and Innovation at the European Broadcasting Union (EBU). There he led the team spearheading developments in broadcast, media technologies and innovation based in Geneva.

Mr. Fell has a long history of leading technological change within organizations. Before joining the EBU Mr. Fell was CTO at Heathrow Airport and worked with Freeview on the launch of Freeview HD, a brand new platform launched in 2010. He spent many years at ITV, leaving as Director of Future Technologies, and held several executive positions at Carlton Television where he helped launch digital broadcasting in the UK.

Mr. Fell has also chaired the Technical Council at the UK’s Digital Television Group, and was Chairman of the HD Forum. Additional roles include Director of Engineering for Rushes, Chief Engineer of 625 and Simon was part of the technology team which launched Channel 4 Television in 1982.

“Simon has a breadth of experience in our industry and we are excited to welcome him to Piksel’s board of directors,” said Bill Russell, Piksel’s non-executive chairman. “We believe his background and expertise in driving innovation in broadcast and media technologies will be extremely valuable as Piksel continues to grow. We expect Simon to make a great contribution to the continued success and direction of Piksel.”

“I am excited to be joining the Piksel board and I am looking forward to supporting the company’s continued innovation. Piksel Palette continues to define the state-of-the-art for OTT technology today and is being adopted by a growing number of Tier 1 broadcasters and MVPDs. I’m looking forward to helping these successes continue as broadcasting accelerates into a digital future,” said Fell.