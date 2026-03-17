NAB Appoints Two New Members to Television Board of Directors

WASHINGTON—The National Association of Broadcasters announced today that Makan Delrahim, chief legal officer at Paramount, a Skydance Corporation, and Maria Martinez-Guzman, president of Entravision Media, have been appointed to the NAB Television Board of Directors. The appointments are effective immediately.

Makan Delrahim (Image credit: Paramount)

Delrahim oversees all legal, regulatory, compliance and public policy matters for Paramount, which includes CBS. In this role, he guides legal strategy to support the company’s commitment to delivering high-quality media content to audiences nationwide. Prior to joining Paramount in October 2025, Delrahim was a partner at Latham & Watkins LLP, where he advised clients on complex mergers and transactions and other matters.

Before that, Delrahim served as the 35th Assistant Attorney General for the U.S. Department of Justice’s Antitrust Division. Delrahim brings extensive expertise on media and regulatory issues to his role on the NAB Television Board of Directors, offering valuable perspectives as broadcasters navigate a rapidly evolving media marketplace. He assumes the seat previously held by Keith Murphy.

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Maria Martinez-Guzman (Image credit: Entravision Media)

Martinez-Guzman was appointed president of Entravision in 2026, where she oversees television and digital video programming, local sales for television-only markets and national sales. She previously spent more than 24 years at Univision, most recently as executive vice president of news, where she led programming for all daily Univision news properties.

Martinez-Guzman is a skilled broadcast industry leader who brings decades of experience in television programming and audience engagement to her role on the NAB Television Board of Directors. She assumes the seat previously held by Jeff Liberman.