LABF Names the 2025 Giants of Broadcasting & Electronic Arts Award Recipients

NEW YORK—The Library of American Broadcasting Foundation (LABF) has unveiled a lineup of trailblazing industry leaders that will be honored for their lifetime achievements during the 2025 Giants of Broadcasting & Electronic Arts luncheon and awards ceremony. The annual event will take place from 11:30 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. on Friday, November 14th at Gotham Hall in New York City.

Returning this year as the official event emcee is 2018 Giant Honoree and "60 Minutes" and CBS News correspondent, Bill Whitaker.

In addition, ABC News Radio national correspondent Steven Portnoy will also receive the 2025 LABF Excellence in Broadcast Preservation Award for his outstanding dedication and commitment to promoting awareness to the importance of collection and preservation of broadcast history, the group said.

“This event honors the innovators and groundbreakers of the media industry,” said LABF co-chairs Heidi Raphael, Beasley Media Group chief communications officer and Jack Goodman, longtime DC-based communications attorney. “It is a privilege to recognize and celebrate these incredible individuals for their significant impact on broadcasting and American culture.”

The LABF listed and described the 2025 Giants of Broadcasting & Electronic Arts honorees as follows:

KELSEY GRAMMER. Award-Winning Television, Stage, Screen, Actor and Producer

DAVID MUIR. Anchor and Managing Editor of "ABC World News Tonight with David Muir", Co-Anchor of "20/20".

LYNN BEALL. Visionary Strategist and Innovator, Retired Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of Media Operations

TEGNA Inc.

RICK DEES. Legendary Radio Icon, Entertainer and Entrepreneur

JOHN R. FEORE, JR. Esteemed Communications Attorney and Trusted Advisor.

DICK FERGUSON. Distinguished Radio Executive and Retired EVP, Cox Radio Group

GARY SANDY. Acclaimed Stage, Screen and Television Icon. Beloved for his role as Andy Travis on "WKRP in Cincinnati".

LESLEY VISSER. Hall of Fame Sportscaster and 50-year Trailblazer Boston Globe, CBS Sports, ABC and HBO

The LABF also extended "our sincere appreciation to Tegna and ABC News for their esteemed support as Diamond sponsors of this year’s event."