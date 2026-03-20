Eric Wolff Joins Chyron as Director of Venues Sales, North America

MELVILLE, N.Y.—Eric Wollf has joined broadcast graphics provider Chyron as director of venues sales, North America.

Wolff brings to Chyron a wide range of experience in the sports-venue space, most recently as director, broadcast operations and media production for T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, the home ice of the NHL’s Vegas Golden Knights.

“In my 35 years in this industry, Chyron has always stood out as a true leader, and it’s an honor to now be part of the team,” Wolff said. “I can’t wait to contribute to the work of the best in the business.”

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Wolff has also held lead production roles with the NFL’s Arizona Cardinals, college sports production firm Van Wagner and Major League Baseball’s Pittsburgh Pirates. At Chyron, Wolff’s initial focus will be on collegiate and minor-league sports.

“In working with sports venues, it is very important for sales professionals to be trusted advisers, not just order takers,” Owen Seaton, vice president of venue solutions at Chyron, said. “Eric brings credible, relevant experience to our team that our customers will find valuable. Customer-centricity is a core value at Chyron and I am confident that Eric will be not only an asset to Chyron, but even more importantly, to our customers.”

Chyron’s products include PRIME Click Effects, a venue-control solution used in numerous major-league stadiums, the company said.

For more on Chyron’s sports solutions, visit its website.